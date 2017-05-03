Taurai Set To Release ‘Atsogoleri’ With Nepman

To some, the name might not sound that familiar, but listening to the song ‘atsogoleri’ set to be released on May 6, one would immediately spot the talent that Taurai Kamfosi is buried in.

The Zomba based upcoming artist, with skills in playing drums, keyboard and bass guitar says she is set to release the new song which features one of the current big games in the music industry; Nepman.

According to her, the song emphasizes on the importance of encouraging leaders, parents and guardians to take part in shaping bright future for children.

“Children are future leaders of the country so we need to assist them in any way we can. We should make sure children are in school and most importantly, stop engaging in abusive acts that only end up in destroying their future,” Kamfosi said.

With one album to her credit titled ‘Nyali Yanga’ released in 2010 when she was in South Africa, Kamfosi says the new track is targeting both the youth and the older generation.

“I never featured any big artist in my previous songs, but because of the nature of the message in the song, I decided to get someone who can help me in reaching such a diverse audience.

“The obvious choice was Nepman because he is a great musician who appeals to both youths and adults. I am confident that Malawians will receive the song and the message positively. Most importantly, the song helps in reducing cases of child abuse,” she said.

Kamfosi said she started her music career with gospel music but that did not confine her to sing gospel music only as she believes music is a powerful tool that can have an impact on people’s lives.

“Although I started with gospel music, my intention is to address issues which people face in everyday life. I am using my music to bring about change to peoples social lives,” she said.

Kamfosi recorded her very first song titled ‘sendera kwa Yesu’ at Tepest studio in Zomba at a tender age of 11 years when she was in standard 5. The song was released under the first project of YONECO Children’s band volume one called “Tipewe”. (

By Moses Captain Nyirenda, Lilongwe, May 3, Mana)

