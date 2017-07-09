Symon Vuwa Kaunda Trophy Reaches Climax: Using Trophy To Preach On APM’s Three Pillars of Integrity,  Hardwork and Patriotism

MK1million Symon Vuwa Kaunda Trophy has reached climax with teams battling it out for supremacy.

Speaking during a football match between Tkombo Kadona Stars and Chikwina Strikers on Saturday at Tukombo Trading Centre in the area of traditional authority Zilakoma in Nkhata-bay South Constituency, Kaunda said apart from unearthing raw talents, the trophy was meant to promote His Excellency The State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s Three Pillars of Integrity, Hardwork and Patriotism among young people

“We are also promoting peace and unity through exchange visits on top of fighting crime and prevent drug and substance abuses among young people as well as a tool for HIV/AIDS prevention.

“Nkhatabay is a tourist attraction district hence more important to eradicate crime and HIV and Aids,” said Kaunda, a former Sports Minister

“We are also using the trophy as a talent identification to beef up the Malawi National Teams Striking Force which is currently struggling.”

Also present at the event was Traditional Authority Zilakoma and Senior Chief Fukamapiri.

Venue Tukombo Trading Centre of TA Zilakoma, Nkhatabay South Constituency.

During the match, Kadona defeated Chikwina by a goal to nil.

Like this: Like Loading...