Supreme Court Further Clears Path For Lake Malawi Water Supply Project; Throws Out Fresh Applications From YAS and CHRR

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an application filed by Mzuzu-based Youth and Society (YAS) and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) to join or substitute Malawi Law Society (MLS) in the Lake Malawi Water Supply project case.

Months ago Malawi Law Society had their case against Lilongwe Water Board thrown out by the Supreme Court for lack of understanding of the technicalities of the project.

It was after that first case that YAS and CHRR wanted to resuscitate the case by becoming party to or substituting MLS as applicants.

The ruling by Justice Chikopa however indicated that there were no proceedings before the Court to be joined. Further the two NGOs had no sufficient interest in the matter and there were no enough reasons to extend the time within which to file an application before the full bench of the Supreme Court.

This means the previous ruling by Justice Chikopa stands as delivered in the previous ruling.

Despite some legal hitches from other lone voices, the project’s contractor Khato Civils has been engaging the client LWB and Government of Malawi to make sure that all remaining grey areas are ironed out in readiness for commencement of construction of the project.

To date Khato Civils has already injected around $20million in setting up structures on the ground and moving heavy-duty machinery from South Africa and Botswana to Malawi.

As things stand it is just a matter of time for construction work of the whole water system to commence afterwhich 12 months later Lilongwe City will have stable and reliable water supply.

The project – which will pump, sanitize and transfer 100m3 of clean potable water from Salima to Lilongwe every day- came as an intervention to decade-long acute water problems in the Capital City which is also Malawi’s seat of government.

Experts forecast that within the next 12 months Lilongwe City will completely run dry owing to low water levels at Kamuzu Dam.

