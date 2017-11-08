SuperSport to showcase CAF’s Qualifiers for Russia 2018 on DStv & GOtv

…Final three tickets to Russia 2018 up for grabs

With Nigeria and Egypt having already booked their spots at next year’s football showpiece in Russia, three spots are still up for grabs heading into the final round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers.

In Group A, Tunisia, who top the group with 13 points, are in the driving seat as they require a solitary point to secure qualification to a first World Cup appearance since 2006. This should be a formality against bottom-of-the-table Libya who’ve lost four of their five matches played to date. Second-placed Democratic Republic of the Congo still have an outside chance of making the trip to Russia. However, the Leopards must beat Guinea by three unanswered goals and hope that Libya defeat Tunisia.

In Group C, it’s a winner-takes-all situation between Morocco and the Ivory Coast who face off on Saturday night. However, Morocco hold the advantage going into the fixture, needing a draw to qualify. The Ivory Coast, with home ground advantage, will be banking on the 12th man to get them over the line.

The third qualifier will come from Group D where all four teams are still in. But it’s Senegal and South Africa who hold their destiny in their hands. The two sides will go head-to-head twice in the space of five days after their first encounter was ordered to be replayed by football’s governing body FIFA after the lifetime ban of match referee Joseph Lamptey.

For South Africa, who host the first encounter on Friday, they need to win both legs of the fixture to qualify. Senegal, by contrast, have the simpler task of needing to secure two points from the six available. A win or two draws will be enough for them to board the flight to Russia. However, a draw and defeat for Senegal will open the qualification back door for either Burkina Faso or Cape Verde.

SuperSport will also broadcast a selection of international friendlies which include England’s blockbuster match-ups against Germany and Brazil on Friday and Tuesday night respectively.

Broadcast details

Friday, November 10

Japan vs Brazil

SS5, Maximo (1.45pm)

South Africa v Senegal

SS4, SS10, Maximo2 (7pm)

Algeria vs Nigeria

SS7, SS9, Maximo2 (9.30pm)

England vs Germany

SS3, Maximo (9.45pm)

Saturday, November 11

Zambia vs Cameroon (DStv & GOtv)

SS3, SS9, Select 1 (3pm)

Ivory Coast vs Morocco

SS3, SS9, Maximo2 (7.30pm)

Tunisia vs Libya

SS4 (7.30pm)

Spain vs Costa Rica

SS3, Maximo (10.15pm)

Sunday, November 12

Ghana vs Egypt (DStv & GOtv)

SS3, SS9, Select 1 (5.30pm)

Tuesday, November 14

Senegal vs South Africa (DStv & GOtv)

SS4, SS10, Select1 (9.30pm)

Germany vs France

SS6, Maximo 2 (9.30pm)

Austria vs Uruguay

SS7 (9.30pm)

England vs Brazil

SS3, Maximo (9.45pm)

***All Times Malawi Times

