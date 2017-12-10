Super Sakuwa Steel Limited Donates Iron Sheets To Mponela 1 Primary School

A local iron sheets and roofing material manufacture, Super Sakuwa Steel Limited has donated roofing materials worth K1.5 million to Mponera 1 Primary School in Dowa district for the roofing of the newly constructed block with two classrooms.

An estimated total of 298 pupils are expected to benefit from the new classrooms which were constructed by the parents and community members of Mponera Township.

Reacting to the gesture from the company, Ms. Thandi Banda, head teacher for the school said the donation of ironsheets and other roofing materials from Super Sakuwa Steel Limited will make a big difference to the school.

“This donation has come at a right time.” She said, “You are aware that we are in the rainy season which interrupts classes that takes place under the trees. Now that we are going to roof our new block, a good number of learners will have undisrupted classes as it has been the case over the years.”

Banda said the school require more classrooms to accommodate five classes that happen under the tree. At present she said the school which has a total population of 3228 with teacher pupil ratio of about 1 to 149 has a total of 18 classrooms only.

She said outside learning environment affects performance of the pupils because conditions such as rains, sun heat, including noise from surroundings disrupt classes every day.

“We still have some problems. We need to work very hard with school committee, parents and community to construct additional classrooms to carter for all the learners.” She said

The head teacher also mentioned that the school faces other problems such as insufficient desks, few teacher houses, poor toilet facilities among others.

“Now that our school has received these ironshets, we hope that we will have no interruptions during classes.” A Standard 7D pupil, Takondwa Chikunkhuzeni said in an interview

Takondwa said classes that take place under the tree demotivate learners from attending school every day and also encourage pupils to sneaking out of classes.

A Standard 6 pupil Hamilton Nyirenda shared similar views with Takondwa and was equally happy with the donation of the roofing materials from Super Sakuwa Steel Limited and expressed hope that his class will no longer be under the tree.

Marketing and Sales Executive of Super Sakuwa Steel Limited, Enoch Chithonje, his company has provided the donation because of self-help spirit demonstrated by the parents and communities, as well, was touched by the report that a lot of classes happen under the tree.

“As a Malawian based institution, we always understand the challenges that our primary schools are facing. We did not hesitate to support this school because we want to assist children to learn in good classrooms. But this is not our first time to support in education.” He said

He disclosed that this donation of iron sheets and other roofing materials has cost the company over K1.5 million.

“This assistance of course is not ending here, we were even encouraging them to construct additional classrooms so that we can at least meet the targeted teacher to pupil ratio when it comes to classroom learning.” He assured

Chithonje added that Super Sakuwa Steel Limited is also working hand in hand with Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM Trust) in promoting girl child education and also doing other initiatives such as improving the welfare of pupils by roofing primary school classrooms.

