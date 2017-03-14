Stressed Out: Criminal ‘Profit’ Bushiri Panicking, Threatens To Sue Antonio…Demanding R20million

They say ‘in their family they don’t stress’ but the Last Man Standing has stressed them all. Criminal Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is now stressed out. He has since threatened to drag to court the Last Man Standing Antonio Martins, a businessman in South Africa for speaking the truth against ‘this so called man of god”

According to documents seen by Malawi Voice, Bushiri is demanding about 20million Rands from Antonio for ‘defamation” in a desperate move to stop Antonio for exposing Bushiri’s evil tactics.

However, in an interview Antonio has challenged Bushiri to go ahead saying ‘We will meet in court’

“He cannot stop me from exposing and putting those videos on Facebook. But I stand firm he can go to the highest court of the country, I will present my evidence and he needs to stop.”

He has since penned this letter to Bushiri: Let me put it to you, it is only a matter of time before the entire country see right through you that you aren’t what you claim to be. Sir, you refused to engage with me personally after you wracked my marriage with you false prophecy claiming that my mother is a witch who has bewitched me and my wife.

“You failed to appear before the commission to provide proof to you claims and false prophecies. What kind of a man of God are you who break families? I wonder how many families you destroyed to advance your own selfishness driven by greediness. Men of God are supposed to call for peace and harmony instead of creating anarchism and calamity to the nation.

“I have well-documented evidence that you are tricking the people of this country including fellow Africans and other countries who travel from their respective countries to be exploited.

“The only thing that you care about is yourself and make money. You have no interest about the sons and daughters of the soil who are in need of divine intervention from God. You are not a legitimate prophet but a fake prophet.

“What kind of a man of God who charges people a consultation fee for prophesy at an exorbitant and ridiculous amount of R7 000? Does God allow you make money bogusly in His name? Do you remember that God is very clear and has warned that never use His name in vain?

“Let me put it to you that you are not only a phony prophet but a serious fraudster who often subject himself to tomfoolery and nincompoop trends. You claim to perform miracles and prophecies however reality is that you are a cheat. You promise people to agree with your con tendencies for an exchange of money. You dim-witted bogus prophet. Unfortunately the evidence that I have against you warrants you to be apprehended to make you to stop this nonsense of bamboozling people with forged prophecies.

“You claim to be a man of God but you also rent people who are subjected to poverty to agree with your fraudulent activities in order to get confidence to the public. When you fail to honour your promise to the poor people who have agreed to your dirty tricks then you threaten them with your bodyguards. Let me again put it to you, I’m not scared of your bodyguards who threatened to kill me several times because I confronted you and your church allies about your lies and deception. You also threatened to kill me on your tv channel recently because you are so scared and susceptible because your secrets of deception are about to be exposed just like a dirty laundry however let me put it to you again and again …I’m still the Last Man Standing .

“The correct question is that you why are you not opening a church in your own country? Did you run away from something from your country of origin? I’m saying it again that you are taking advantage of vulnerable people who are seeking divine intervention. You claim to be the major one however reality is that you are a chiwawa one while I’m the Last Man Standing. And sooner or later everyone will see right through your bogusness.

“I remain confident that justice will be done soon through the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights of Communities (CLR) led by its Chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva and the SA Judiciary System led by Minister Michael Masutha and Judge Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Like this: Like Loading...