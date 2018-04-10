Street children continue face health care discrimination, as Chisomo embarks on a street children clinics project

In spite of all the Health campaigns that both government and donor agencies have towards the improvement of children’s health rights, Street children remain the most marginalized and forgotten sect of our population.

With over 2500 children in Blantyre, over 3000 in Lilongwe, that’s according to a study conducted in 2015 by Chisomo Children’s Club (CCC), in conjunction with Government of Malawi and UNICEF, one would ask: “When these children are sick, where do they go for help?”

Chisomo Children’s Club Acting Executive Director in a statement said: “Our analysis of the situation has revealed that most of these children present themselves for treatment late; an indication that such children find it hard to visit public health services probably because of the discrimination and stigma they face in such places.”

“There is need for a health facility that would only carter for this special group, and as concerned Malawians, both as individuals and institutions we can make this happen”, He said.

Mdyetseni said the plan is to have two clinics, one in Blantyre and the other one in Lilongwe. “The aim of the clinics are to ease access to quality healthcare services for the street children and adolescents CCC deals with”.

CCC says it wants to help monitoring the healthcare needs for street children and adolescents in order to accord them quality services.

“We know there is need to provide street children and adolescents with requisite psycho-social support, provide sex and drug education that focus upon the prevention of HIV infection and other sexually transmitted diseases. Special attention will be given to street girls and their babies.”

Key services on offer will be malaria testing and treatment, HIV Aids testing and treatment, Counselling, Psychosocial services, injuries treatment, eye testing and eye treatment, STDs testing, skin related diseases treatment, under-five immunization and treatment, nutrition therapy for malnourished under-five among others.

Currently there are no funds earmarked for the construction of the purpose-built clinic. However, CCC has the capacity to raise funds both locally and externally for this purpose.

“We have so far engaged Local-International schools, the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Dossani Trust, Press Trust and theMalawi Chamber of Commerce in local fund raising.”

Once completed, the running of the clinic will be through donor-support and partnership with firms that are in the health service provision on mutual arrangements for a specific period.

This will ensure that CCC has no problems of both the operational and programming costs.

Outsourcing management of the clinic in the Public Private Partnership approach will ensure efficient management and sustainability of the project.

Chisomo Children’s Club (CCC) is a child-rights faith based local NGO, established in 1998 to promote the rights and offer a better future for street- connected and other vulnerable children in Malawi.

In providing these healthcare services, CCC faces a number of challenges including, low staffing (a single nurse has to conduct assessment of patients, dispense drugs and take referral cases to other healthcare centre’s)

Other issues include lack of requisite equipment and supplies; lack of vehicles to take patients for referrals quickly; poor set-up in regard to room that serves as a clinic as the available single room is used for all the services of a clinic including consultation, test, counselling, storage of supplies and equipment, sterilizing of equipment and treatment.

