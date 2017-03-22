Stop Seeing Black Malawians With A Racist Eye…We Are Not ‘Monkeys’ Please

The only attribute that some are seeing no racism traits in the acts is that at least we are used to be this kind mediocre. Amwenye ndi matchayina amatizunza and all we are say thank you bwana. Kutitukwana, all we say is thank you bwana. I am sure a lot have been called monkeys and was normalized. This must be a lesson to us and those with the tendency of seeing black Malawians with a racist eye. (By Bashir B Siyani)