Stop Seeing Black Malawians With A Racist Eye…We Are Not ‘Monkeys’ Please

Words carry different weights of connotations in reference to the places they have been spoken, by whom and to whom. At a drinking joint, you can call a friend a monkey and end up laughing. You call a stranger a monkey at the same drinking joint, a fight might rise or chaos of some sort. I for one, would feel depressed and angry if my Malawian boss calls me a monkey at a work place. If its a foreigner calling me a monkey at a work place I would take that as sheer racism.
The only attribute that some are seeing no racism traits in the acts is that at least we are used to be this kind mediocre. Amwenye ndi matchayina amatizunza and all we are say thank you bwana. Kutitukwana, all we say is thank you bwana. I am sure a lot have been called monkeys and was normalized. This must be a lesson to us and those with the tendency of seeing black Malawians with a racist eye. (By Bashir B Siyani)