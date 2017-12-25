Stop Gossiping In Offices–DOI Advises Staff

Director of Information (DOI) in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Gedion Munthali has advised members of staff in the ministry to desist from gossiping as one way of promoting a good working relationship.

Munthali gave the advice Friday at the Department of Information headquarters in Area 3, Lilongwe during an end-of-year party for members of staff in the ministry.

“Let us love one another by refraining from talking bad things about fellow employees. Stop backbiting and tainting other people’s image to gain favours,” Munthali said.

He added that only hard work and dedication attract reward at any work place than ill will through gossiping, which often breeds hatred and lack of credibility.

The director also reminded people holding different leadership positions in the ministry to exercise their duties responsibly for the benefit of their subordinates and the whole ministry in general.

Munthali said a leadership position should be used as a tool to terrorize other members of staff in lower positions.

“Leadership is about leading with a human face. A leader should respect all members of staff including those at the bottom like messengers, cleaners and guards.

A leader commands respect by respecting everyone, not by threats and intimidations,” he said.

The director also congratulated some members of staff who were promoted to different positions in the just ending year.

Munthali then appealed to the staff members to conduct themselves responsibly during this festive season.

“Let us not do things that can spoil our lives, I want to see each one of you next year,” he said.

Chairperson for the organising committee of the party Edson Mwamvani commended members of staff for their commitment and dedication on both work and social activities related to the ministry.

“This is clear demonstration of unity among us. I should thank you all for your contributions to this gathering,” Mwamvani said.

Mwamvani, who is chief information officer, said the ministry’s social welfare committee is looking into some issues that enhance the social life of members of staff in the ministry.

The party was graced by senior officials inside and outside the ministry. Among them were both deputy directors of information, Deogratias Mmana and Arthur Chipenda, responsible for Press & Publications as well as Film and Technical Unit respectively.

