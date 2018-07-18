Still Going Strong: Robustful Mutharika Clocks 78

President Peter Mutharika has clocked 78 and is ready to contest in next year’s elections as presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

He was elected as president of the party at its national convention in Blantyre held from July 1 to 3 2018.

Mutharika was born in 1940 at Chisoka village in Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

His parents, Ryson Thom Mutharika and Ellen Thom Mutharika were both members of the church of Scotland Mission which later became the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

His father, a strong believer in education as a key to success, was a teacher for 37 years and his mother taught the women of the Mvano guild. From them, Peter learned honesty, integrity and hard work.

Still going strong, Mutharika left for Zambia on Wednesday to attend the 20th Comesa summit.

Like this: Like Loading...