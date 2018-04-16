Stevie ‘Wazisomo’ Muliya Set To Release Second Album

Renowned Blantyre based gospel musician, Stevie ‘Wazisomo’ Muliya otherwise known as Mr Grace will release his second album titled ‘The Game Changer’ early May this year.

Muliya confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday in an interview about the release of the new album saying the album has unique message which is undiluted word of God that every song contains.

He said all songs that are in the album are full of scriptures and guided by the Holy Spirit from the most High.

“I believe that this album will be better than the debut album which I released some years back and it is my prayer that God will minister to the souls of people through this album,”

The album will have 15 tracks and has featured artists like Suxes, Shammah Vocals and Sam Maliza just to mention a few; it also has a surprise package in it of one artist who is up and coming.

Some of the tracks in the new album include the album title track Game changer, Let’s praise the Lord, You are Holy, Rise and Shine, We bless your name, Mukundifewetsera, Chisomo and many others.

Muliya ventured into music in 2006, and in 2013 he joined Lloyd Phiri and the Happiness Voices Band and Charismatic Redeemed Ministries praise team.

He has one album to his name titled ‘Zisomo’ whose CD and DVD were released and launched in 2014 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

The first album consists of tracks like Chaka chobwezeresa, Ndakugomerani, Mulinane cholinga, Ndizotheka featuring Allan Chirwa, Palibe oposa Inu among others.

“I have taken such a long time because I believe that this is a ministry and it needs a guide from God. I couldn’t sing my mind but the mind of God. The second thing is that I was busy with school doing my degree at Polytechnic and I am in the final year,” said Muliya.

Muliya further said his new album is targeting all the kinds of people on earth regardless of race, age, tribe, status and religion noting that Jesus Christ in Mathews 28 mandates him to go out and preach the gospel to all fresh (people).

The newly released album has been produced by Lloyd Phiri with One heart studios in Area 36, Lilongwe.

“I am making sure that the concepts are well organised and well-shaped so that people should appreciate and agree to take the massage easily,” said the producer of One Heart Studios.

Phiri said all is set for the second album to strike the airwaves with energetic vibes and power in the country.

“Right now the journey to recording the second album is almost over,” Phiri said, adding that the singles will start being aired from early May this year and Mr Grace is planning to start touring the nations in September.

Apart from being a gospel musician, Stevie Muliya is also a minister of God’s word especially to the youth and has also produced several discs on biblical teachings. Stevie adores his music as a mission from God to revive the nation through gospel music.

Mana/dn/gjp

