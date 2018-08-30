Steve ‘Wazisomo’ Muliya Launches Battle of Praise Music Festival

He said Praising God is one of the platforms that brings victory over spiritual battles

“Not all spiritual battles are fought through Prayer, some will need you to have an understanding that they can be won through Praise unto God

There are a lot of examples in the bible where children of God had won several battles through just Praise. For example in 2 Chronicles 20v20, when Jehoshaphat and the children of Judah were surrounded by enemies, the bible says they were instructed by the Lord to form the group of Praisers and when they began singing and Praising God, the Lord set an ambush over the enemies and they began fighting one another. Eventually victory was given to the children of God.

Muliya has taken one of the up and coming Gospel musicians, Shammar vocals as also another headliner.

“I thought of involving Shammar Vocals though he is an upcoming gospel musician because he lacks platform yet he has potential to.make of big as far as gospel.music is concerned”, he said

Shammar is know by his hit song called No Reverse. Apart from Shammar Vocals, Battle of Praise will also be graced by King James Phiri, Thoko Katimba, Eliza.Mponya, Allan Jogie.and Neligo Women choir.

Wazisomo who is also known as the stage Wizard added that he wants the event to be conducted annually.

“I want this event to be done annually and very soon will start inviting international gospel musicians.

Wazisomo is known for his stage energy when performing and is commonly known as stage wizard in the Gospel scene.

He came.to.limelight in 2014 when he released his debut album called zisomo which has hits that are still enjoying airwaves like Mulinane cholinga, Chaka Chobwezeretsa and Ndizotheka that features Allan Chirwa.

Currently Muliya is working on his second album which it’s singles will be released this year.