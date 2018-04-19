State House Hits At False Story

A pile of lawsuits awaits reporter Collins Mtika in the coming days for publishing malicious stories where he quotes sources he has not spoken to.

Mtika is known to be using his trade to scandalise people he considers his enemies.

In the latest false story he has published, he claims First Lady Getrude Mutharika’s charity, BEAM, has been receiving money from oil prospecting companies which it cannot account for.

In the story, he quotes former finance spokesperson, Nations Msowoya. It turns out that Mtika has not spoken to Msowoya on anything.

Msowoya said: “I am quite shocked by its reference to my name when I have not spoken to him.”

Mtika has publicly told those close to him that he hates President Peter Mutharika and he has been writing malicious and false stories against the Presidency.

In some cases he rewrites the same story more than three times.

This latest version of his story also quotes Director of Communications Bright Molande and Presidential Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani as having commented on the matter.

But the fact is that he did not contact any of them. He has just fabricated their comments.

“Colins Mtika did not speak to me on this story,” says Bright Molande. “Colins Mtika is recycling the same story and misquoting people just to get at the first couple.

“I am going to sue him too. He writes out of malice. In fact, this reporter told me that ‘I hate your President’ and I am keeping that message. He is waging a hate propaganda,” Molande said.

Mtika is famous for publishing false stories on his blog, a practice which some say is to justify the money that he pockets from OSISA and media institutions in South Africa such as Mail & Guardian who funds journalists for investigative projects.

He was fired from Times more than 10 years ago for misconduct and he has failed to find a job in mainstream media in Malawi since then.

