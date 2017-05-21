State House Chief Peter Mukhito In A Colourful Wedding Reception At BICC (Pictorial Focus)

By on 10 Comments

What a pose: The Mukhito’s Pose With The The Firstlady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika

State House  Chief of Staff Peter Mukhito also known as director general of State Residences on Saturday had a religious blessing of his marriage  at Area 18 St Patrick’s Parish Catholic church in Lilongwe before a reception at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe. Here are some of the pictures captured during the colourful event.

Beautiful:Time To Cut The Cake
The First Lady Presents A Gift On Behalf Of President Peter Mutharika

State House Chief Peter Mukhito In A Colourful Wedding Reception At BICC (Pictorial Focus) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

10 Responses to "State House Chief Peter Mukhito In A Colourful Wedding Reception At BICC (Pictorial Focus)"

← Older Comments
  1. Asyatu Chikalimba   May 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Ka Nyimbo Ina Lowera Bridal Party Kaja Kanali Bho. “Iwe Ndi Ine Mpaka Kumanda”

    Reply
  2. Carol Daddiez Gal Chatuwa   May 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    ndmafuna ukwat wanga ukhale ngat bulangete pakut iwe ndine mpaka kumanda,,, toz nyc

    Reply
  3. Doreen Mbendera   May 21, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Very beautiful

    Reply
  4. Eastwick Chikuni SC   May 21, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Anali asanakwatilebe kodi?or either he met those two conditions in the bible that allows us to marry again?

    Reply
  5. Quesi Aubrey Chigwenembe   May 22, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Ndewazisungatu chibadwileni. Kukwatila Ku kalamba

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply