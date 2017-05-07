Stanley Kenani Describes Kamlepo’s Self Arrest As “Monumental Shame And A Colossal Disgrace.”

By on 3 Comments

Stanley Onjezani Kenani on Facebook: “I don’t know why, but I am skeptical of Mr Kaluwa’s story. It comes across as a childish attempt to draw attention to himself. He seems to be in a hurry to lose all the credibility he has spent decades to earn. It’s a monumental shame and a colossal disgrace.”

Stanley Kenani Describes Kamlepo’s Self Arrest As “Monumental Shame And A Colossal Disgrace.” added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

3 Responses to "Stanley Kenani Describes Kamlepo’s Self Arrest As “Monumental Shame And A Colossal Disgrace.”"

  1. Timan John   May 7, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Pamupomboo pinu mose mukakhumbanga kukoma kamulepo

    Reply
  2. Timan John   May 7, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Pamupomboo pinu mose mukakhumbanga kukoma kamulepo

    Reply
  3. Masautso Nyamwale Minyanga   May 7, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Chitsiru ndi iweyo ndi amene amakulipira

    Reply

Leave a Reply