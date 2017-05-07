Stanley Kenani Describes Kamlepo’s Self Arrest As “Monumental Shame And A Colossal Disgrace.”

Stanley Onjezani Kenani on Facebook: “I don’t know why, but I am skeptical of Mr Kaluwa’s story. It comes across as a childish attempt to draw attention to himself. He seems to be in a hurry to lose all the credibility he has spent decades to earn. It’s a monumental shame and a colossal disgrace.”
Pamupomboo pinu mose mukakhumbanga kukoma kamulepo
Chitsiru ndi iweyo ndi amene amakulipira