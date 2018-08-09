Standard Bank Malawi Named Best Investment Bank

Euromoney, the leading publication and authority on international finance has named Standard Bank as Best Investment Bank in Malawi from its Awards of Excellence which are recognized as one of the most prestigious in the financial services industry.

The bank secured the award by delivering bespoke, large ticket funding and advisory solutions to key local corporates in the consumer, telecom, real estate and oil and gas sectors. The Bank underscored its position as the country’s premier Investment Banking Franchise, winning praise from clients for transactions that had transformative impact on their financial position and facilitated rapid growth in shareholder value.

Standard Bank’s Head of Investment Banking, Enock Kondowe said the award will continue to inspire the bank to keep delivering world class Investment Banking services.

“We are delighted to receive this award which comes after we won the emeafinance 2017 Best Investment Bank award. These awards alongside other awards won across the years, affirms the Standard Bank’s Investment Banking division as a consistent partner that customers can rely on.”

“We are thankful to our customers, as their trust and support has helped us secure this award and inspires us to continue delivering exceptional services and solutions.”.

Kondowe said moving forward Standard Bank’s aspiration remains the pursuit of a client centric strategy through innovation and tailor made solutions to customer needs.

Standard Bank offers a full range of Investment Banking products including Debt Financing, Advisory, Equity and Debt Capital Market Products, Mergers and Acquisitions, Asset Financing and Structured Trade and Commodity Financing

