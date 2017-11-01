Standard Bank Donates K5.6m Drugs  To Nkhoma Mission Hospital

As one way of assisting country’s health sector, Standard Bank has donated drugs worth K5.6 million to Nkhoma Mission Hospital in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Standard Bank Acting Chief Executive Temwani Simwaka said the donation was a continuation of bank’s efforts to play a part in contributing to the well-being and good health of Malawians

“Like a number of mission hospitals, Nkhoma is faced with an acute shortage of essential drugs and medical facilities. Being a faith-based hospital, the institution offers services at a heavily subsidized rate and in some cases for free. Unfortunately, the rising cost of drugs has far outstripped revenue the hospital generates at any given time the situation that compelling Standard Bank to respond to the appeal for assistance,” said Simwaka

Simwaka said as a responsible corporate citizen, Standard Bank takes pride in its solid history of partnership with the health sector.

“This assistance to Nkhoma hospital is in line with that spirit. In recent years, the bank has intervened to assist a number of health institutions in need, notable ones being Embangweni mission hospital, Bwaila and Area 25 in Lilongwe, Dedza and Mulanje District hospitals.This donation to Nkhoma is a continuation of our partnership with the people of Malawi,” she said

She added that apart from direct financial assistance to health institutions in Malawi, Standard Bank has a partnership with the Global Fund on Aids, Malaria and Tuberculosis.

“Our specific role in this partnership is to contribute towards the strengthening of the management of GF resources and improving of financial reporting requirements by GF implementers. Through our partnership with the Global Fund and engaging with its grant recipients and program implementers, we are helping to make sure that grant efficiency and effectiveness is improving, which ultimately has a positive impact on the fight against the three diseases,” said the Acting Chief Executive.

In his remarks hospital Deputy Medical Director, Dr David Morton thanked Standard for the good gesture.

“I would like to thank Standard Bank for this gesture , our vision is to see the hospital completely moving away from foreign donor dependence and with such gestures from local companies like Standard Bank this vision being achievable ,” said Morton.

Nkhoma Mission Hospital was established in 1915 and serves a population of over 425 thousand people from Lilongwe and Dedza.

