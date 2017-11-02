St Columbus CCAP Church Elder And MEC Senior Officer Rudi In Adulterous Scandal:Shakes Dambula’s Marriage

Malawi Electoral Commision (MEC) Senior Electoral Services Officers who is also a devoted christian and church elder for St. Columbus CCAP Church , a Mr. King Norman Rudi has shaken the family of D. Dambula by having an intimacy sex-relationship with his wife Peninnah Sanga Dambula for the past year. We can reveal.

According to information Malawi Voice has sources, MEC Senior Electoral Services Officer King Norman Rudi has been married for over 24 years and has a 23 years kid from the marriage.

However, of late he has been enjoying the forbidden fruit of another man’s wife whose marriage is just fresh .

Malawi Voice has established D.Dambula upon learning that his wife was going out with another man through other concerned friends who were not happy that the St. Columbus CCAP Church elder was drunk in adulterous acts contrary to the Presbyterian teachings, He asked the wife about the development but Penninah categorically denied of the rumours referring Rudi as friend to her sister who is a doctor.

Surprisingly, Pennina Sanga Dambula has on several occasions challenged the husband that he is free to leave his matrimonial house and another man will come and be enjoying sex with her on the same bed she used to sleep with the husband D. Dambula if the two were at loggerheads.

As we write, D. Dambula and libidinous wife Peninna Sanga Dambula have separated due to the wife’s infidelity and chances are high that the two may subsequently divorce despite staying just seven years in marriage and having two kids (6 years and 4 years) respectively.

When our reporter called Mr. King Norman Rudi to hear his side of the story on his mobile 0888872197, he immediately hang up when the scribe identified himself as a reporter for Malawi Voice and he had called him to hear his side of the story before it was taken to press.

Like this: Like Loading...