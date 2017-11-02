St Columbus CCAP Church Elder And MEC Senior Officer Rudi In Adulterous Scandal:Shakes Dambula’s Marriage

King Norman Rudi of MEC shakes the family of D.Dambula

Malawi Electoral Commision (MEC) Senior Electoral Services Officers who is also a devoted christian and church elder for  St. Columbus CCAP Church , a Mr. King Norman Rudi has shaken the family of D. Dambula by having an intimacy sex-relationship  with his wife Peninnah Sanga Dambula  for the past year. We can reveal.

According to information Malawi Voice has sources, MEC Senior Electoral Services Officer King Norman Rudi has been married for over 24 years and has a 23 years  kid from the marriage.

However, of late he has been enjoying the forbidden fruit of another man’s wife whose marriage is just fresh .

Malawi Voice has established D.Dambula upon learning that his wife was going out with another man through other concerned friends who were not happy that the St. Columbus CCAP Church elder was drunk in adulterous acts contrary to the Presbyterian teachings, He asked the wife about the development but Penninah  categorically denied of the rumours referring Rudi  as friend to her sister who is a doctor.

Surprisingly, Pennina Sanga Dambula has on several occasions challenged the husband that he is free to leave his matrimonial house and another man will come and be enjoying sex with her on the same bed she used to sleep with the husband D. Dambula if the two were at loggerheads.

As we write,  D. Dambula and libidinous wife Peninna Sanga Dambula have separated due to the wife’s infidelity and  chances are high that the two may subsequently divorce despite staying just seven years in marriage and having two kids (6 years and 4 years) respectively.

When our reporter called Mr. King Norman Rudi to hear his side of the story on his mobile 0888872197, he immediately hang up when the scribe identified himself as a reporter for Malawi Voice and he had called him to hear his side of the story before it was taken to press.

 

30 Responses to "St Columbus CCAP Church Elder And MEC Senior Officer Rudi In Adulterous Scandal:Shakes Dambula’s Marriage"

  1. Calisto Mwepetha   November 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Koma Ku MEC abale eeish!

  2. Happy Seke Chiumia   November 2, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Malawi voice!!! Can you briefly highlight the corrupt scum your master is involved!!! Ku (Escom) makape okuba inu!!! Mulimbana ndi zinthu za ziii asanjoye nkulu wampingo!!! Shupit

  3. Bright Bonongwe   November 2, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Expose them.Thumbs up ADM.

  4. Kandi Malopa   November 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Truecaller can confirm the number on Malawi voice….kkkk…technology…onthu oterewa omangofunika kudula mutu basi!!!shupiti

  5. Jimmy Mphande   November 2, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Fake news, mutimupusikiya mzichi wangu wangapanga venivo cha!

