Sports Minister Henry ‘Mtengowaminga’ Mussa Hails TNM for The Timely U-Turn

The Malawi government through the Ministry Of Labour, Youth, sports and Manpower Development has praised the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) or its commitment and contribution towards the development of football in the country.

Minister of Sports Henry Mussa made the statement on Tuesday after TNM announced that it will continue sponsoring the Super League days after it suspended the sponsorship following Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC) ruling that their contract with Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has unfair trade practice clauses.

“We thank TNM for the positive contribution to the development of Malawi Football over the past ten years and many years to come,” saluted Mussa. He added that, “We hereby express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to TNM for reconsidering their earlier position to withdraw from sponsoring the super league of Malawi.

A decision arrived at after extensive negotiation.” Reacting to the development, SULOM’s General Secretary Williams Banda saluted Malawi government for pleading with TNM on their behalf.-(Story By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

