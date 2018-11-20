Sports Journalists Challenged to Maintain High Professionalism

Sports journalists in the country have been challenged to maintain high quality skills if they are to remain relevant in sports writing.

Former President and founder of Sports writers association of Malawi (Swam)Peter Kanjere made the call at Mpira village in Chiwembe, Blantyre during the 2018,Swam elective Annual General Meeting on Saturday, November 17.

Kanjere said with the emerging of social media, sports writers needs to dig deeper the information in order to maximize their uniqueness.

“We need to tackle more on investigative and analysis rather than giving shallow information. Let us read more books and get statistics so that we can provide the facts to our audience,” said Kanjere.

On his side General secretary for Football association of Malawi (FAM), Alfred Gunda said working hand in hand with Swam will help to develop sports in the country.

“FAM is more than ready to support sports writers through swam so that they should remain professional in developing football in the country,” said Gunda.

On elections, the sports writers elected Mphatso Malidadi of Times Group as a new president of replacing Leonard Sharra who has been an acting president, Lucy Kadzongwe as a vice president, Wesysylus Chirwa as a general secretary, Pledge Jali as a vice general secretary, David Daniel Dauda on position of treasurer and Japheth Thole as a Cordinator.

On executive members the sports writers elected Phinex Chidaya, Joy Khakhona, Sylvester Kapondera, Synoden Kadzakumanja and Rabson Woodwell.

All positions went unopposed.

Like this: Like Loading...