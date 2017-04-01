Speech By OAFLA President Dr. Gertrude Mutharika During An Interface Meeting With Southern Region Youths At Sanjika Palace

SPEECH BY HER EXCELLENCY, DR. GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI & PRESIDENT OF OAFLA DURING AN INTERFACE MEETING WITH YOUTHS

AT SANJIKA PALACE, 1ST APRIL 2017

Good morning and welcome to Sanjika Palace.As I look at each one of you, I see young men and young women that are full of energy.

I can see it in your eyes and I feel the enthusiasm and burning desire for Malawi to turn into a prosperous nation.

Indeed you are the people to make Malawi prosperous.

You are the source of the transformation and development that our country desires.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

There is an African saying which goes…

“Nobody can shave your head in your absence”.

Palibe angamakumete tsitsi mmutu iweyo mwiniwake utachokapo. Ndizotheka?

This is why I want you our young men and women to understand that you are a central player in all our development processes.

Remember we say, Nothing For Us Without Us, not so?

Allow me to add that, Nothing for the Youth Without the Youth…

• Young people must take part in all social, economic and political processes.

• The youth must be given priority in all aspects of national development.

• Time is now for the Youth to be given the space to unleash their full potential.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

This is why the State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as Global Champion for the Youth, personally advocates for harnessing the demographic dividend not only here in Malawi but also the entire African continent.

This means that government has made a commitment to support young people by putting the youth at the centre of our national development.

You are no longer on the receiving end, you are part of the decision making and implementation process.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

Malawi is proud of you young men and young ladies because we know that you are leaders in your various fields.

Few years from now, many of you who are still in school and colleges will be in various offices managing affairs of your institutions.

Some of you will be self-employed, managing your own business enterprises.

This country has great expectations from you.

The personal decisions and actions you make at this stage of your life are very crucial and very critical not only for you as individuals but also for the future of our beautiful country, Malawi.

That is why today I want to urge you to make the right decisions in all aspects of your life.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

A country cannot develop if there is little investment in the health of its citizens including the health of its young people.

That is why today we are focusing on sexual reproductive health and rights of you, our young citizens.

I commend the choice of the theme of the day, ‘Bridging Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Gaps among the Youth in Malawi’.

This is the most appropriate and relevant theme befitting this occasion.

It is evident that we need to do more to ensure that young people in Malawi have access to friendly sexual reproductive health and HIV/AIDS management services.

This is the only way we can see positive changes unlike the depressing indicators as presented to us today.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

I felt duty bound to have this interaction and I am so happy that we have had the opportunity to freely discuss these issues with you.

As I said earlier, nobody can shave your head in your absence.

It was important to hear from you, our youth and get your views so that together, we can find workable and lasting solutions to the challenges you are facing.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

Let me therefore urge all stakeholders and service providers to ensure that crucial sexual and reproductive health services as well as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment services are available and that the environment is conducive enough for our youth.

Let me encourage you young men and women to fully utilise these services…

• As young men and women, you need to go for HIV testing.

• Make use of social media to learn and get relevant information on HIV/AIDS prevention as well as sexual reproductive health.

• Young women, you must also go for cervical cancer screening.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

This event is in line with the mission and vision of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA).

As the president of OAFLA, I want this country to lead in addressing gaps in the provision of sexual and reproductive health services and HIV prevention to the people especially young people.

I am driven by the passion to take OAFLA to the people. OAFLA prioritises the interests of young people.

Last month, I had a similar engagement with young girls at Ntcheu Secondary School.

I am looking forward to having similar interactions with youth from the central and northern regions.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

At this moment, allow me to thank the Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) for coordinating this event.

Let me also commend FPAM for the good work you are doing in complementing government efforts in providing youth friendly sexual and reproductive health services.

I urge other NGOs and related institutions to emulate the good example shown by FPAM.

I also wish to thank you all for the wonderful displays and impressive performances.

This demonstrates our collective concern and passion to improve the sexual, reproductive and health service delivery for young people.

Addressing sexual and reproductive health and rights gaps among young people is not just the responsibility of one individual.

All of us have to take part. The youth themselves must participate and their voice must count.

Hon. Minister, Distinguished Young Men and Women,

Before I conclude, let me invite you all to join me in the campaign towards making Malawi beautiful.

The Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) invites young people to take the lead in raising awareness against poor sanitation practice and irresponsible waste management in our society.

At BEAM, we also believe in the power of education.

I wish to take this opportunity to encourage young people, more especially girls not to relent on your education. It is the key to real empowerment.

I want to conclude by emphasising on the need to increase access to youth friendly sexual and reproductive health services and HIV prevention.

It is the surest way of beautifying the youth.

It is the most effective way of beautifying Malawi.

To you young people I want to leave you with these words by one famous writer that I also shared with the youth at a recent conference in Nairobi, Kenya…

“If you ever think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in a room with a mosquito!”

May God bless the Youths of Malawi. God bless us all.

I thank you.

