Special Message To People’s Party (PP) Members

As you meet on Monday, despite the noise from isolated few party members, be informed that both Former President Joyce Banda and Honorable Uladi Mussa are on board with the impending formal announcement for a united grande coalition with the parent party UDF and Mighty DPP.

Do not embarrass JB. Should you frustrate the initiative, she will be the biggest loser. She will be sidelined politically as majority of the party’s MPs support the working relationship with the ruling party DPP. It’s inevitable, with or without your party approval, DPP will find a way to work with individual MPs leaving JB on a deserted island. She’s boxed in with no way out. Do the right thing and protect the dignity of the Former President Joyce Banda. Support the coalition initiative.

Like this: Like Loading...