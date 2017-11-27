Speaker Richard Msowoya Rubbishes PAC, MCP’s Call To Pass Electoral Reform Bill

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya said the august House will not debate and pass the electoral reform bills especially in the ongoing session as demanded by members of the clergy.
According to Msowoya, who is also the vice President for the main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Karonga Nyungwe legislature, it is not practical for Parliament to pass the bill in such way.
Msowoya was reacting to the members of the clergy’s petition that they presented to his office last week.
“They are number of procedures that the bill go through before passed in Parliament. The electoral reform bills is yet to pass in such procedures, therefore, it will not be tabled in the current sitting,” said Msowoya.
Minister of Justice, Samuel Tembenu while echoing with Msowoya said the executive is not afraid of the members of the clergy’s petition and threat to hold a national wide demonstration.
According to him, members of the clergy should forget about the development as government is and will not be shaken with a national wide demonstration.
“As executive we are not shaken with the clergy’s petition. We shall bring the bill to the current sitting of Parliament. If they want to hold a national wide demonstration it means they want to exercise their constitutional rights and we shall not stop them,” said Tembenu.
In the petition which was also presented to the country’s President Peter Mutharika, the members of the clergy gave both the Speaker and Mutharika seven days ultimatum to pass the bill within the current sitting or face a national wide demonstration.
Whether DPP wants it or not, 2019,ikutuluka m’boma
Ovotawo azachokera kutiko
U are indeed sick in ur head iwe,ur name says it all.
Koma kodi Msowoyayu bwanji? Akungotsutsana ndi zofuna za chipani chake basi. Ameneyutu akumvetsa anthu kupweteka mthupi ndithu!
Tione mmene zithere.
Sapanga ndale nthawi zonse, amalifunila dzikoli dzabwino.. thumb up to the man of the moment!
Levi, you are talking. It is MCP (chipani) which is pushing for 50+ bill. Now olemekeza a Msowoya akakhala ku Parliament ngati speaker, amaimira mtundu wa Amalawife. PAC, pano ndi chipani chandale.
But seriously, the 50+1 proposal is a useless thing and a miscalculated ploy. Expensive for nothing and a way of trying to rob off victory from the first round winner. Whosoever needs it must win with the current system first and amend it later to 50+1.
Why didn’t the parties push of before 2014 elections? Anzanu anawinira simple majority ypmweyi, mkulandidwa boma, mkudzawinanso ndi yomweyi. Inu simunawinepo chisankho ndiye basi busy trying to change system. Mukufuna mulowere pawindo eti?
I smell fish.
Kķkkkll this can’t happen. Akulira anthu asanavote
akufuna kuzawina mwachidule 50+1 ndinkhani yopusa kwabasi
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk mwinadi bwanji
Msowoya at it now showing his political retaliations to his boss. He wants to sink with DPP.
Akakhala pa mpando wa speaker paja sakhalanso wa MCP bwana, amakhala alibe mbali kuti dzinthu aziziona mosakondela, ngati mukufuna vote yanga amene aja ndi amuna oyenela kuzakhala pa ballot paper ngati mwini zinthu. Him can change things osati zinazi
How ll u all in your suits sit there discussing electral issues in a country with no electricity, to my suggestions I think theres nothing more than magetsi issue in this poor country, whether, mcp pp dpp etc leave politics behind and solve the problem which is at each n everyones neighborhood,
ITS DPP COZ PP NEVER GAVE US BLACK OUTS
It was dpp b4 pp, malawians need to stop this politics, pointing fingers on each, u wont win the electricity battle, the prob is most malawians are in dark, politics Is a career