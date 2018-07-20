Speaker Richard Msowoya Officially Joins UTM

My fellow Malawians,

I hereby officially announce that I have joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

My core values, experience in leadership and governance, and passion for service align well with the United Transformation Movement.

Together, let us change mindsets and challenge the status quo; empower our people; create future leaders and opportunities for change and development; reshape and manage policy; and dare to be different, as we propel Malawi towards economic liberation and revival. The time is now and together we can!

Let’s meet at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on Saturday, 21st July 2018. See you there!

Richard Msowoya (RM)