Speaker Calls For Patience On ATI

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has urged concerned members to be patient on the President’s assent to the Access To Information Bill saying the 21 days maximum period has not been exhausted yet.

Msowoya made the call in the August house Monday on the first day of the mid-term budget review in response to leader of Peoples’ Party in the house, Uladi Mussa, who questioned why the Bill was the only one of last sitting’s 13 Bills not assented to by the Head of State.

“ATI Bill should not be among your worries right now, the Bill was assented to by this House and was presented to the President and the 21 required days are not up yet,” explained Msowoya.

He further said the best time to present grievances on the President’s assent to the bill would be after the 21 days period after which the speaker would accordingly handle proceedings on the same.

The ATI Bill was passed by the legislative House on December 14, 2016 but there was delayed submission for the President’s assent according to the speaker, which has apparently led to the bill being the only one singled out of the 13 yet to be assented to.

By James Mwale

Lilongwe, February 7, 2017, Mana:

