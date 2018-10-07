Southern Region DPP Gurus Bury Convention Rivalry: We Are United, Stronger Than Ever Before

For the very first time since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held its elective convention three months ago, top party leaders in the southern region on Saturday jointly held whistle stop tours in Chiradzulu that aimed at encouraging people in the district to register for 2019 elections.

Chiradzulu is home to three notable DPP figures, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Henry Mussa and Emmanuel Fabiano. Both Mwanamvekha and Mussa lost to Kondwani Nankhumwa on the position of Southern Region vice president during the convention.

But on Saturday Nankhumwa and Mvanamvekha addressed political rallies together, with the former announcing that Mussa and Fabiano, would have loved to join the tour but they were both outside the country on official duties.

Speaking before a mammoth gathering in Mwanamvekha’s Chiradzulu South Constituency, Nankhumwa said the most beautiful thing about the tour was the agriculture minister’s presence.

“As you are all aware, during the convention I competed against honourable Mwanamvekha and Henry Mussa. And having you, honourable Mwanamvekha during this tour is a strong message that we have let the convention tension go. For your own information, though not here, but Honourable Mussa is part and parcel of this exercise. Those who were with us at Thumbwe in Chiradzulu East can bear testimony that there was equally a larger gathering. That would have never been the case without honourable Mussa’s hand. We in DPP understand that the convention was just a process of identifying who should lead us. I therefore spare this moment to thank you honourables Mwanamvekha and Mussa for this gesture,” said Nankhumwa.

Taking his turn Mwanamvekha said his presence during the entire exercise was a sign that DPP came out stronger during its recent convention.

Said Mwanamvekha: “Other notable political figures from Chirdzulu such as Henery Mussa and Emmanuel Fabiano would have loved to join the tour, but they are both outside the country on state duties and I am here to represent them. We are united and stronger than ever before.”

During the tour, all the venues were characterized with larger gatherings including the first one at Chitera Ground Emmanuel Fabiano’s Chiradzulu West Constituency which was held as early as 10 in the morning, and the last one at Nguludi in Chiradzulu Central which was held as late at 6:30 in the evening.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is scheduled to start voter registration exercise in the district on Monday.

