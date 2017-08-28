Southern Africa Tackles Violence Against Children… As World Vision Officially Launches Its Regional Five-year Campaign

Press Release

28 August 2017

For Immediate Release

Southern Africa Tackles Violence Against Children

Southern African countries are this week set to re-commit to ending violence against children when World Vision Southern Africa officially launches its regional five-year campaign to end violence against children.

The launch in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday 30 August 2017, is part of World Vision roll-out of its global campaign to curb violence against children entitled “It takes a world to end violence against children.”

A United Nations Secretary-General’s Study on Violence against Children, estimates that 500 million to 1.5 billion children experience violence annually worldwide.

Prevalent forms of violence against children in the region, as well as the rest of the continent, include child labour, child marriage, sexual and physical violence, female genital mutilation and vulnerability caused by internal displacement.

World Vision’s campaign, It takes a world to end violence against children, aims to catalyse a global movement of people committed to keeping children safe from harm. Its name reflects the fact that no one person, group or organisation can solve this problem alone; but collective action is needed.

World Vision Southern African interim regional leader, Jean-Claude Mukadi says Member States that have embraced child rights agendas relating to ending violence against children will use the platform to engage with other stakeholders and discuss solutions to strengthen implementation in their various spheres of influence.

“It is against the backdrop of reports indicating that every five minutes a child dies as a result of violence globally, that World Vision Southern Africa is engaging Member States and other stakeholders in the region to end violence against children.

“We have had enough. Our eyes have seen too much violence against children. Our hearts have bled too much for children whose lives are ruined by violence. Our heads have struggled to comprehend why, for long enough. This cannot continue. This is why World Vision and its partners are committed to ensuring children are protected from whatever form of violence,” says Mukadi.

World Vision’s Southern Africa regional launch follows a continental launch held in February 2017 at the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa. This was followed by a global launch in March and several others around the world.

Wednesday’s launch is expected to take stock of progress made by Southern African countries, following the Addis Ababa pledges, in addressing violence against children. In addition this platform seeks to help different stakeholders determine more measures to curb the scourge.

The regional campaign is expected to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of children by making a significant contribution towards their wellbeing in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

World Vision’s campaign aligns with and contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 16.2 to “end the abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence and torture against children”.

The campaign, which is being launched in collaboration with government ministries in charge of child protection will draw participants from governments, civil society organisations, interfaith groups, the United Nations agencies, private sector and other stakeholders.

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. For over 60 years, World Vision has dedicated its efforts to securing the well-being of children, promoting their rights and participation across 100 countries in which it works. In the Southern Africa region, World Vision has 216 large-scale area programmes across nine countries, namely Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

-ENDS-

Media Contact: Vongai Makamure; Regional Communications Director; vongai_makamure@wvi.org Tel: +27 71 336 8717 or +263 772 232 671

Campaign information resources

It Takes a World campaign website: www.wvi.org/ittakesaworld

