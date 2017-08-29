Soul Savers Church Organises crusade in Lilongwe

After hosting several prayer conferences within and outside Lilongwe Soul savers Church is at it again with another Crusade scheduled to take place at the church’s base in the capital Lilongwe at area 25 on Friday 1st September.

Founder and overseer of the Church, Pastor Steve Wingolo said the crusade will start at 6pm and it will be a night full of anointing and the power of the Holy Ghost will manifest for the glory of God.

He said people should expect more great wonders during the night saying it will be characterized by deliverances and healings.

“All those who are troubled should came in their large numbers and they will get back to their homes singing songs of praise, I am telling you their stories will change because this is not a mere night but a night covered with holy spirit, “he said

Wingolo, whose church in Lilongwe registers thousands of visitors within and outside Lilongwe added that it is time now for Children of God to get back what Satan took away from them.

“People are going to get jobs, others are going to get married while others are going to bear children, in Jesus name,” He added

During the night music will be provided by the Soul savers praise team and Soul Savers Women Choir.

Only this year, soul Savers church has done a number of activities including a crusade at Chinkhoma in Kasungu on 30th June, Single Conference, Couples Conference, launch of soul savers praise team DVD and a donation of assorted items at Mponera hospital in Dowa.

Founded in 2014, Soul Savers Church has over three thousand followers that worship at its branches in Lilongwe, Mchinji and Mponela.

