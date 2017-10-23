‘Some MCP Officials Are Fermenting Trouble’- Sidik Mia

Now feeling big-headed following the results of the October 17 by elections, the apparent beacon of hope for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Sidik Mia has accused some unnamed party officials of fermenting trouble.

Writing on his facebook page soon after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officially determined results of the October 17 by elections, Mia bluntly told the officials to “stop putting their effort on petty and trivial issues”.

Said Mia: “I therefore appeal to few individuals within the party to stop putting their effort on petty and trivial issues. The by-elections outcome has sent a clear signal that Malawians are ready to give MCP a chance in 2019. We therefore need unity of purpose as opposed to doing a disservice to the party. Fermenting trouble will take the party nowhere as they say that a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

This was an apparent attack on some top MCP officials, notably Jessie Kabwila, Lingson Belekanyama, Joseph Njobvuyalema, Makala Ngozo and others who are openly treading carefully on Mia, owing to his well-known political prostitution.

Mia has been to almost all political parties that governed Malawi. He dumped MCP into UDF. From UDF he left along with Bingu wa Mutharika into Peoples Party (PP). he was the very first cabinet minister to dump DPP soon after the death of Bingu wa Mutharika and joined the defacto ruling PP.

