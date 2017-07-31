Soldiers Share Spoils In Balaka

Red lions assistant coach Prichard Mwanza believe his team should have much better,considering how they gave away silly goal for Moyale to equalise.

He said its a pity for the Zomba based sodiers to lose two points on sunday afternoon.

“There was no communication between between the goal keeper and his defence and Moyale capitalised on that and now thats two points thrown away,but at least we managed a point

“I think this was a game if two havles with both teams missing chances” said Mwanza.

Redlions were the first to break the deadlocks 10 min in first half before the Mzuzu bases soldiers makes 1-1,second having been denied a crear penatly after Khudwa Muyawo was brought dowan in the box.

However his brother in army Moyale assistant coach Wilson Mkandawire blames Red lions for using too much phyisical which contributed to their poor perfomance.

Mkandawire pointed out that his team now is playing fast and flowing football and with Red lions bad tactics his player failed to tick.

“Yes,it was an away game on paper but we all know that Red lions are home, a point is isnt too bad but we need to realise the importance of collecting as many points as possible” said Mkandawire

In other TNM super league games Mafco manage to get three points in Blantyre after struggling to beat stuborn Blantyre United 2-1 and Civo were too good for relegation candidates Dwangwa United after outsmarted the cane growers 6-2 at Civo United on Sunday. (Alinafe Nyanda)

