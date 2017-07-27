Soldier For Sale: Busy Eating Politicians’ Money

He wants to pose as a smart politician but his recent associations betray a top grade opportunist.

When he pocketed Sidik Mia’s millions two weeks ago to perform at a Malawi Congress Party rally at Ngabu where Mia officially joined MCP, his fans expressed unhappiness that the UDF lawmaker had let down his erstwhile political moral correctness he wanted people to believe he was.

In defence, he engaged the unhappy fans in Facebook battle- a very childish show a law maker who wants to claim the grade can resort to. When one fan complained, Lucius said “Mungobwera kunyumba kwanga mzakuonetseni ma bill anga”. That is, he performed at the rally for money.

Another said the so-called Soldier has represented the will of the people all along but he was now at a loss as to what to stick to with Lucius appetite for political money. The fan said “pamenepa ndiye tigwire ziti” and Lucius replied rather grossly “Gwirani zanuzo.”

It emerges that the Soldier is no longer for the people as he used to claim. Or he has never been one. He is a Soldier against the people – firing bullets in their heads, stepping on their bodies, as long as it means he reaches out to political money.

This greed is taking such a toll on him now that he has also accepted millions from Aford to perform at the party’s function on August 25.

“We thank MCP for engaging our band without considering that I am a UDF diehard. This is the kind of coexistence that is supposed to happen in multiparty democracy.

“We are happy that on 25th August we will be performing for AFORD in Mzuzu,” he is quoted as saying.

Has he just talked about co-existence?

Yes he has. Because where it involves that he will pocket money, that’s co-existence to him.

And where he doesn’t get anything other than just service to the people of Malawi, he calls that a betrayal of public trust.

Here is the example:

Lucius has led a hate campaign against his own UDF president Atupele Muluzi and the rest of the party’s law makers for opting to work with the administration of President Peter Mutharika where Muluzi is cabinet minister.

Lucius has been criticising this describing it as a betrayal of public trust. He is the only MP from the UDF who sits on his own in Parliament.

We now know that it is just because he was not promised millions to work with the government in the service of the people of Malawi.

So in essence, only Lucius is supposed to work for other political parties and not everyone else in his party or he will call them sell-outs.

The point is Lucius has no moral or political spine to stand for what he claims he stands for – the people. He wants them when it suits him. Hence his fundraising campaign that has even led to him to South Africa where he has been eating from the palms of controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Simply put, Lucius isn’t the political standard for anyone to model their lives on.

Like this: Like Loading...