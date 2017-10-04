Soccer Fans Amazed With Flames Squad Selection

The soccer fraternity in the country is surprised with the way national football team selection is being done.

The flames went into camp last week in preparation for a friendly match with Tanzania this coming weekend, but people are worried with how the squad was selected pointing out on the leaving out of some of the players who are outstanding in the TNM Super league.

“I don’t know exactly who is in charge of the selection of players for national team and what they look for for someone to be picked,” wondered one soccer fan, Alex Sambo who stays in Area 23.

The concerns come following the absence from the squad of Khuda Muyaba of Moyale barracks who has been scoring goals.

“This is really annoying; how can you develop soccer in the country when you are leaving promising talent out of the national team, for example Kuda has been an outstanding player for Moyale Barracks scoring some goals for them week in week out but he is not in the squad,” bemoaned Sambo.

While the announcement was made for the national team, Kuda Muyaba was not in the squad but surprising though, young Peter Banda who plays for FMB under 20 was in the squad.

This has raised some questions and people have asked the football authorities in the country to be serious if they want flames to do better on international level.

One of the soccer analysts, Moffat Jere said; “our football administration is killing the development of football in the country.”

“We had Richard Mbulu last season when he was playing for Mafco FC but how many times did he receive call ups to the national team, none,” said Jere adding, “it was until he moved to Mozambique this season that’s when we started seeing him in the national team colours.”

Meanwhile Flames coach, Ronny van Geneugden has defended the selection of players for the national team and for taking on board Peter Banda who has never played in TNM Super League saying age is just a number.

Mana/an/gjp

