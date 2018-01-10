SOBO Unfit For Human Consumption, Causing Stomach Upsets…Recalled From Malawi Market

Sobo Orange Squash drink has been recalled from the market for reportedly being ‘unsafe’ as it has defects in its composition.

Consumers who have said the product had become “unfit for human consumption” and complained to Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

The bureau boss Davlin Chokazinga confirmed about the complaints and said they running tests “to find out what went wrong.”

Some people, who have consumed the Sobo drink, said they had some stomach upsets.

In some cases the batch had started to show signs of fermentation – a process that converts sugar to acids, gases, or alcohol.

A privately-owned French beverage company, Castel Group, the new shareholders of the Sobo brand was unable to confirm reports that some of the product had already turned to alcohol.

But the company confirmed it has recalled two batches of the product for precautionary measure.

The company said it has withdrawn batches number 286 and 287 of the drink from the market which targets 18 000 bottles.

Castel Group bought 59.48 percent stake from Carlsberg Malawi last year while Press Corporation Limited remained a minority shareholder with 39.65 percent.

