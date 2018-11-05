Snr Chief Kapeni Endorses APM For Second Term: Mutharika Has Developed Malawi More Than Any Other President

Senior Chief Kapeni of Blantyre has endorsed President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the best candidate in the forthcoming general elections slated for May 21 next year.

Kapeni made the endorsement on Sunday during a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally at Nyambadwe ground addressed by the DPP’s Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa under the theme: Judgment Day.

“There is no president in this country that has developed Malawi to this level other than President Mutharika. He has made sure that every location has good and passable roads and this is what we call development,” he said.

“An example of this is the Kameza – Magalasi Road which is being upgraded to a four lane road. I, therefore, urge you all not to vote for a political party but rather vote for development if our country is to prosper,” Kapeni advised.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa urged people from Ndirande to continue supporting the DPP-led government so that their area continues to develop.

Nankhumwa added that since the area has contributed a lot to DPP’s success in terms of votes, government would make sure residents of the township were living a comfortable life with necessary

social amenities.

“Government is aware that you don’t have access to clean and potable water, high rate of unemployment amongst the youth and most women don’t have access to business loans with low interest rates,” said Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Goverment and Rural Development.

“Government intends to construct a technical college to enable the youth shape their different talents,” he said. “We also want to construct a new and modern upstairs market for women to do their businesses after obtaining loans from the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund and plans to construct a recreation centre are also in the pipeline to ensure that peoples’ livelihoods are improved,” he said.

He assured that government will soon construct a new hospital and bus terminal in Ndirande and works will start soon hence, appealed to them to make sure that they give DPP all political seats including the presidency in next tripartite elections.

Member of Parliament for Ndirande Malabada, Aaron Sangala described Nankhumwa’s rally as timely, noting that the party’s morale was currently at its peak in the area.

Sangala, therefore, presented a DPP labeled handmade shoes by a Ndirande based youth as a token of appreciation for the visit.

Some of the notable faces that graced the rally included; Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, DPP

national director of women who is also Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecilia Chazama,

regional governor for the south, Charles Mchacha and first deputy speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka

Chilenje, among others.

During the rally, the DPP also welcomed members from New Republican Party to the ruling

party.

