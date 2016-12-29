Slip of the Tongue

Dr Bakili Muluzi,Atcheya, was The Master of Repudiations.Before 1994 Election,he promised people free shoes.When reminded after he had won,he said,”Anthu onse ali m’dziko muno ndingadziwe bwanji saizi yao?Very rhetorical.”And came 1999 campaign,he promised “fetereza wa ulere.“When the issue was raised after election he retorted,”Ndinati fetereza wa yurea osati wa ulere.”

When Chakwera observed that APM’s statement was empty,it was slip of a tongue because even an empty tin is not completely void.Air occupies its space.

And APM’s remark that matters relating to universities were not his responsibility perhaps considering that there were University Councils in place,was also a slip of a tongue because when the chips are down the buck stops at his door step.Let us guard our tongues when we speak to avoid wagging tongues. (‎Daniel Undani‎ )