Slight Difference In 2014 And 2018 Voter Registration Figures In Kasungu

Figures for phase one of voter registration exercise released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) have shown that there is a slight difference between the 2014 figures and the current figures.

MEC conducted voter registration exercise in Kasungu, Salima and Dedza from 26th June to 9th July 2018.

There have been calls from parties and other civil society organizations that the turnout was not impressive and that there is need for the exercise to be done again.

However the figures that have been released by MEC show that in Kasungu the difference between the 2014 elections registration exercise and the current figures are not different with a wide margin.

The 2014 registration figures show that 375, 447 people registered while the current figures are showing 325, 301 people have registered with a difference of only 50, 146 people.

Although this is the case the projected figures for this year were 478, 878.

The trend is the same with the other two districts.

Salima in 2014 registered 183,287 prospective voters and this time it has registered 170,874 people with a difference of 13, 447 people while Dedza which registered 333,082 people in 2014 has registered 302, 623 people with a difference of 30,459 people.

The total of the three districts is 798, 351 people while in 2014 there were 892, 403 people who registered a difference of 94, 052, with this year’s projected figures being 1, 094,269 people for the three districts.

According to MEC the projected figures are based on the projected populated statistics by (NSO) from 2015 up to 2019 calculated per district. (Mana)

