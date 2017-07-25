Sipho Makhabane To Grace Great Angels Website Launch

Renowned Lilongwe based gospel singing group, Great Angels Choir plans to launch a website in September where Sipho Makhabane, a South African cerebrated artist will perform.

“I am Sipho Makhabane, the big fish from South Africa. On 29th September am coming to Malawi to the Launch of the Great Angels Choir’s website at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. See you there and God bless you,” said Makhabane on Youtube.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), the group’s music director Ephraim Zonda said preparations were going on well as Makhabane has also confirmed of his coming, assuring fans of a great show that will be not worthy missing.

On the website, Zonda said it will contain the entire choir’s information including pictures and names for the members as well as updates on shows among others.

“Our fans will be able to know our biography as members of the choir and get pictures through the website. They will also be updated on events concerning our choir,” Zonda.

The choir came into the lime light following the release of their Gwireni Dzanja Album which made them a fortune.

Currently, the Choir is still reaping the fruits of their recent album, Mwasankha ine which is also enjoying massive airplay. (By Loness Gwazanga, Blantyre, July 24, Mana)

