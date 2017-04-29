Sinking Titanic: MCP Resolve To Oust Chakwera…As 23 Districts Endorse Kaliwo’s Call For Emergency Convention

A plan to oust under-fire Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera is swiftly coming into fruition as a grouping of party rebels led by Secretary General, Gustav Kaliwo have called for an emergency convention slated for July this year.
According to Article 40 of the MCP constitution, an emergency convention can only be called if the party’s national executive committee resolves by two thirds of its membership, or at the request of half of the number of the district committees.
Kaliwo franked by his deputy Chatonda Kaunda challenged that he has a backing of more than half of the party’s district committees to call for the convention and his move has a blessing of some of the executive committee members.
“There might be some people in the executive committee who support me on this and others might have different opinion.”
Kaliwo accused Chakwera of snubbing his calls for a face to face meeting to resolve some of the issues have been making rounds in the media about the party’s leadership. (Additional Reporting By The Nyasa Times)
