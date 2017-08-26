Simbi Phiri Denies Holding Valid Malawi Passport

Executive Chairman of conglomerate Khato Holdings, Simbi Phiri, has denied reports that he holds a valid Malawi passport as has been put in recent newspaper reports in Botswana and Malawi.

Botswana’s Gazette and Malawi’s Weekend Nation have published the same story written by one Bobby Kabango in which Simbi Phiri is attacked for holding both Malawi and South Africa passports.

However, information from Immigration Department in Blantyre runs contrary to what Kabango has persistently written through various media.

Airing out his disbelief at the false rumours about Simbi Phiri – who is now a South Africa citizen- Khato Civils spokesperson Taonga Botolo says the old Malawian passport in question got expired at the time the old booklets were phased out by Malawi government and since then Phiri has never renewed it.

The spokesperson packaged the various stories both in Botswana and Malawi media by the same author as a coordinated ploy by competitors of Khato Civils within the SADC region.

“It’s wrong to say he holds a Malawian passport, the truth he does not have a valid Malawian passport. I am very much aware that the reporter (Mr Bobby Kabango) has an interest and a stake in this story. He is working with our business competitors in Botswana and was given monetary motivation just to tarnish the name and image of Mr Phiri and all his business interests,”

Botolo added; “I am not surprised that after writing similar story some months ago in Botswana papers (The Gazette), the author has managed to convince his editors to publish the same here in Malawi, it does not make ethical sense for one to parade lies repeatedly when chances are there for them to crosscheck what we refuted in the earlier story”.

Phiri holds strong connections to Malawi, Botswana and South Africa. His father was from Malawi but worked in Zimbabwe decades back while his mother came from Botswana.

As a businessman Simbi Phiri established his venture in Botswana before moving to South Africa in the 90s where he established his business empire that encompasses an engineering and construction giant, Khato Civils and an engineering consulting firm, South Zambezi among others.

