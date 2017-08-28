Simbi Phiri Cleared By Botswana Government On Money Laundering Allegations

State authorities in Botswana say they have not found any shady dealings in how South Africa-based business mogul Simbi Phiri and his Khato Holdings transferred large amounts of money from the rainbow nation to Gaborone.

Khato Holdings- whose headquarters is in Midrand, South Africa – has had interests and operations in Botswana for almost a decade now.

The determination by Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) in Botswana about the legality of Simbi’s funds puts to rest a prolonged battle that has seen intervention of various courts at all levels.

When the allegations of money laundering first broke out, DCEC in Botswana moved in to restrain Simbi from accessing the company’s’ bank accounts in Botswana.

As things stand now, all that is water under the bridge and the South African business magnate can proceed with his business normally in the diamond-rich nation.

Reacting to decision by DCEC, Khato Civils Media and Public Relations Manager who is also Spokesperson for Simbi Phiri Taonga Botolo said; “This has been Mr. Simbi Phiri’s contention all along.

He has never been involved in money laundering. Now that the case has fallen in its tracks, Mr. Phiri and his Khato Civils are focusing energies, resources and time on very important projects such as the Lake Malawi Water Supply, projects in South Africa and several others in some of the countries within Africa.”

Added Botolo: “Mr. Phiri has finally been vindicated that he is not into illicit business such as money laundering as some of his detractors would want the world to believe. We are aware of the forces behind all these allegations.”

In the midst of all this, Simbi Phiri has all along stuck to his guns that he and his businesses followed all legally- sanctioned procedures when they managed the said transactions.

“There is absolutely no basis for this action against our companies or myself as a businessperson. Everything was above board and all the legal channels for clearance of the funds were followed in South Africa,” said Simbi the first time he was asked about the issue.

Months ago, two courts in Botswana also offered Khato Holdings relief saying the transfer of the funds was clean and to the book, rulings that forced DCEC to seek intervention at the appeals court.

The higher court also backed Khato Holdings and discouraged DCEC from continued freezing of Simbi’s bank accounts.

According to Simbi Phiri, the money will be used to build a two-storey office block, workshops in Botswana and finance operations for projects that Khato Civils and South Zambezi are involved in. The projects would create about 5 000 jobs in Botswana.

