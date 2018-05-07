Signs Of The Times: South African Police Charges Bushiri Of Crimen Injuria

Sunday World saw a video of the drama in which Bushiri was wearing a white T-shirt walking into the station.

Baloyi confirmed that he and the man of the cloth, accompanied by an entourage of guards and other church elders, went to the police station to make representations.

The pushing and shoving drama between officers and Bushiri’s security guards earlier in the week, according to police sources, degenerated to an extent that the lawmen threatened to collapse a church service which was in session.

“We asked them to give us someone that we can talk to since they said the prophet was out of the country. But they started insulting us and telling us to leave the church and the man of God alone.

“We left the church to go call for back-up. But before we could reach the station, Bushiri’s lawyer was on our tail. He followed us to the police station,” said one officer.

Pretoria West police station commander Michelle Toohey confirmed that officers were dispatched to the church to pick up the pastor, but she said she could not disclose what had happened at the church.

“We do have intentions to bring him to the station for questioning,” she said.