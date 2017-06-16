Signs Of The Times: Head Of Programmes Limbikani Kamlongera Dumps Sinking Times Group

Head of Programmes at the once mighty Times Group media house Limbikani Kamlongera has dumped the company after two years of service.

Kamlongera known as iron lady among employees at the company joined as Current Affairs Editor for Times Television.

Kamlongera’s departure has shocked many TV viewers and news sources at the company because she was believed to be one of the favoured members of staff because of her family background of supporting the opposition Malawi Congress Party. She comes from Lilongwe.

Sources at the company said the no nonsense lady told a panel of executive members that she was leaving because of the hypocrisy at the company

“She saw hypocrisy in the leadership of the company. Brian Banda produced a programme with Dumisani Ngulube as executive producer. It was poorly done programme and management said the programme should not find its way on air. But it did without her knowledge and later repeated. So management did not discipline Brian Banda and Dumisani but instead accused her.

“She realised that the authorities were favouring the two good boys and told the executive committee that she was leaving,” one source said.

T he source further said that Managing Director Leonnard Chikadya does not only favour Brian Banda and Dumisani but also one called Maureen Masamba

“Maureen is was general manager for Dzuka Publishing company which has been closed. All employees who were there have been relieved of their duties but Maureen has been shifted to head the radio as if she has any idea about electronic media. The idea is to justify her salary,” said the source.

Kamlongera’s departure from Times follows many other journalists who dumped the sinking Titanic ship among them Head of Investigations and Bureau Chief for Lilongwe Deogratias Mmana, investigative journalists Charles Mpaka, Ntchindi Meki, Alick Ponje and several fine cameramen and videoeditors like Snowden Kadzakumanja.

Like this: Like Loading...