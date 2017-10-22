Signs Of The Times: 2 Powerful Female Journos Dump Times

The continued political propaganda at Times Group has forced two powerful female journalists Theresa Chapulapula and Chipiliro Kansilanga to dump the media house.
Chapulapula was editor for Times TV while Kansilanga, UK Chevening Scholar, was editor for online media.
The two are going to work in Non Governmental Organisations where they feel their professional ethics will be respected. Insiders confided in us that all professional and experienced journalists that have remained at Malawi Congress Party propaganda media house are working on their exit strategies because they are fed up with advancing agenda for the opposition party at the expense of professional work.
Chapulapula, who once served as Chief Reporter, was the most reliable editor for Times television. Kansilanga was to become an editor for one of the papers at the company but refused the offer.
Times Group has lost about 20 employees within eight months under the editorial leadership of George Kasakula who has thrown out professional ethics to serve the interests of Malawi Congress Party which was founded by the first president of Malawi, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.
Kumeneko kunali kulira mokweza after 5- 1
Mmmmm awaso nao,kuli mamajournos ku Malawi kuno? Moti iweyo ndiwe journo? kkkkkkk,corruption kuyambira kuchipinda kwa ababa wanu mpakana mu camera thooo!!; wasowa zochita eti mutu ngati jekete la ambuye ako.
Chisomo mbweenye, ma hop anga ndikadaonerabe pa Times, enawo azipita ine got no problem
Every thing has time, pano malawi adayera maso pang’ono ndie osamatiuza za zii… Oyamba ndi iwowo kusiya ntchito chilima bwanji adasiya ku airtel ndie airtel idatha? Times singathe sizaleka kinena tchutchu mpakana mpakana
Why don’t you talk about MBC Let them leave for greener pastures. MBC is so bias than Times TV and zodiak. We know you are DPP please allow us rest.