Signs Of The Times: 2 Powerful Female Journos Dump Times

The continued political propaganda at Times Group has forced two powerful female journalists Theresa Chapulapula and Chipiliro Kansilanga to dump the media house.
Chapulapula was editor for Times TV while Kansilanga, UK Chevening Scholar, was editor for online media.
The two are going to work in Non Governmental Organisations where they feel their professional ethics will be respected. Insiders confided in us that all professional and experienced journalists that have remained at Malawi Congress Party propaganda media house are working on their exit strategies because they are fed up with advancing agenda for the opposition party at the expense of professional work.
Chapulapula, who once served as Chief Reporter, was the most reliable editor for Times television. Kansilanga was to become an editor for one of the papers at the company but refused the offer.
Times Group has lost about 20 employees within eight months under the editorial leadership of George Kasakula who has thrown out professional ethics to serve the interests of Malawi Congress Party which was founded by the first president of Malawi, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.
They should join MBC where they will also be told not to talk about the by-election results or else be sacked
Mwaleka propaganda yanu agalu achabechabe a Malawi voice. Propaganda ili Ku MBC osati times. > Times ndiye No- 1 m’Malawi.
pali awiri pali nzeru!
MCP?
Hahahaha, Cadet Still Crying? We Are Voting Mcp Back In Power While U Watch And See. It Is U Guyz Who Hav Disgraced Our Dear Prezdnt. U Tell Him Lies Jst 2 Make Things Look 9c. I Was Once A Dpp Die Hard But Now I Think Time Is Here That We Change Things
Absolutely!
Akuchigumi munayambaso ndaleso and mcp momwe inazuzila makolo anu muja mungamayankhule zimenezi, kkkkkk
I knew you supporting Amayi last time… Kapenatu you follow Presidents are, there is your heart kkkkkkk