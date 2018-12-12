Sidik, Abida Mia Drum-up Support For Chakwera In Chikwawa Mkombezi And Nsanje﻿

Abida in action: Caught preaching MCP gospel in Nsanje

Abida Mia, accompaniedby her husband Sidik Mia, who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-president,had a very busy weekend through whistle-stop tours from one constituency toanother in Chikwawa and Nsanje withsingle message of campaign that the party’spresident Lazarus Chakwera is theone to give hope for good development to thepeople of the two districts.

She told the well attended rallies that Sidik Mia as running mate and Chakwera are the only solutions to solve problems which the country is going through.

Abida Mia was at Ngabu Community Ground on Sunday while on Saturday she held another rally atChagumukile in Nsanje.

She is the party’s shadow MP for Chikwawa-Nkombezi constituency and she told the thousands of supporters that the good old days shall imminently return come May 21 2019.

“Who can forget of how I managed to run this constituency when my husband was busy with his ministerial duties?” shesaid.

“You may recall Nkombezi was repeatedly rated No.1 of the 193 constituencies and you can therefore be rest assured that when you usher me into Parliament, I will be doing something that I have already demonstrated to have perfectly managed.”

As guest of honor in Nsanje-Central, whose incumbent MP is Minister of Trade and Industry, Francis Katsaila , Mia urged people to vote for the MCP parliamentary candidate, Ndafakale Mandevana.

In both rallies, vocal national deputy director of research, Iryas Karim, who is also MP for Chikwawa-South constituency, called on supporters to render their support to MCP under the leadership of Chakwera and his official runningmate, Sidik Mia.

