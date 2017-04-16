Shocking: Cashgate Wizard JB Team Forges Vice President Chilima’s Resignation

Cashgate wizard Joyce Banda’s desperation has reached criminal levels as she and her team have forged a memo claiming that Vice President Saulos Chilima has resigned.

In circulation is a fake letter purportedly from Chilima to President Peter Mutharika saying he has resigned.

But Malawi Voice has a Whatsapp conversation where fiscal vandalist Joyce Banda’s PR team conspire to commit a forgery crime upon which they create letter in the name of Chilima.

And in a sheer display of their amateurishness in tyring to create a rift between Mutharika and Chilima, the conspirators realise the silly errors they have made after they have already put the memo out in circulation.

In their discussion they agree not to circulate it through Facebook fearing it would be traced to them. They decide to leak it through Whatsapp.

One of the conspirators, Stella Assani points out grammatical errors in the memo highlighting the ‘Memo for the President’ ought to have been corrected to read ‘Memo to the President’.

Assani also advises that the red notarial seal should appear folded in the corner as if sealing an attachment. In the forged memo, the seal is full up on the page.

They argue among themselves over the placement of the Coat of Arms. On their futile project, the Coat of Arms is on the far right.

The forged memo has been composed as if Joyce Banda and her team were never in Government to understand the outlook of official memos.The memo has no proper heading, no references, written on the wrong type of paper and lacks the decorum of the highest office.

The memo also uses a signature that is very far from that of Chilima.

Apart from the superficiality of the reasons for the said resignation, the forged memo is riddled with silly mistakes such as “o too with all governant online platforms” which can be detected even by kindergarten pupil.

Joyce Banda’s reign was known for baffling mediocrity.

But while busying themselves over the mistakes they have made, Cecilia Kumpukwe shocks the partners in crime when he tells them that the memo has already gone into circulation, upon which they agree to start tearing apart their own amateurishness when it comes out. Apparently, Kumpukwe had already rushed to town with it by the time those with better literacy were seeing the criminal memo.

Also desperate to cover up their crime, they start creating names as sources of the leakage. They plot that the names to be implicated would include Mgeme Kalilani and a certain Raymond.

The conversation happens between 0622 am and 0802am on April 16, 2017. And it is closed by Ackson Kalaile Banda who says:

“Noted for those mistakes. Next time zizakhala better.”

Forgery is a criminal offence in the laws of Malawi.

This forgery comes as Joyce Banda is seriously considering to return home from her self-exile and try to resuscitate her political career. She is banking her hopes on the outcome of the forthcoming PAC’s meeting which is intended to conspire to oust President Mutharika.

Meanwhile, social media activists have also circulated the right signature for Saulos Chilima to expose the criminals.

Malawi Voice has it on good authority that police have commenced investigations right away.

