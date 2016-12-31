Shocking: Bushiri’s ECG Implicated In Mysterious Death Of DMI Student

The family of a DMI Mark Namba is demanding a probe and answers from the Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) of controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri after his mysterious death on 23rd of December, 2016.

The student is said to have been under pressure from his colleague and member of the ECG identified as Collins and his girlfriend Marvis from the same church who reside in Area 49 to join the grouping but he has been resisting. Mervis is also a student of DMI Lilongwe campus.

The Late Mark Namba is said to have gone to Collins place in Area 49 on December 21 and they then travelled together to area 14 to a house where they found full of people who were partying. Our sources who claim they have pictures and short videos of the gathering claim the party was attended by a Wiseman Trevor and others.

At the party, Collins offered Mark N a drink which he claimed will boost his party mood. The drink according to the group member is initiation and is in red in colour which he drank. After drinking the red concoction Mark Namba started seeing people chasing him and he run away to his Aunt where he reached there with body cuts and torn clothes. Sadly Mark Namba died on Friday and the family is demanding answers.