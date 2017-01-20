Shocker: From Faith Mussa, Henry Kachaje and Lawi Rebuff Bushiri’s Blood Money…Pull Out Of Jan 28 Event

Economics Association of Malawi President and renowned motivational speaker Henry Kachaje, celebrated gospel musicians Faith Muphuwa Mussa and Lawi have distanced themselves from prophet Shepherd Bushiri by snubbing to perform at an event where the prophet is scheduled to speak.

A youth grouping, Christian Youth Association of Malawi(CYAMA), scheduled the three to speak and perform at at entreprenuership summit slated for January 28 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

Unknown to Kachaje, Mussa and Lawi was that CYAMA had also included prophet Shepherd Bushiri on their list of speakers to the audience.

This has not gone down well considering the friction in religious beliefs championed by the prophet himself.

Faith Mussa, writing on his official Facebook page, expressed reluctance to perform due to matters of personal conviction and beliefs.

“Faith Mussa remains committed to his faith and belief and has not digressed from his vision to bring the best out of his talent. He has not at anytime been directly connected with the activities of CYMA or the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. It should be stressed that Faith Mussa has nothing against any ministry which preaches the gospel of faith. It is however important for all the public and his well wishers to know that he has a right to chose which ministry he wishes to associate with,” reads part of the message while emphasizing that he was not consulted before his name was included on the event poster.

Kachaje on the other hand received the invitation, accepted it but later withdrew upon learning that he was not furnished with all the information about the event.

“After some sober reflecting on the invitation you etended to me to be one of the speakers at the Christian Business Empowerment Symposium, I regret to inform you that I withdraw my initial acceptance to be one of the speakers on the slated date for personal reasons, beliefs and values,” writes Kachaje in his letter of regret to the organizers.

As for Lawi, of the Amaona Kuchedwa fame, he has carried on with his schedule and will not be available on January 28.

Bushiri remains a divisive figure on faith matters among Malawians because his teaching are self-elevating and do not concur with evangelical teachings which are a bedrock of belief among most Malawians.

Like this: Like Loading...