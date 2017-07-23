Shire Valley Irrigation Project Changes To Shire Valley Transformation Programme

The Shire Valley Irrigation Project (SVIP) has changed name to Shire Valley Transformation Programme (SVTP) to reflect its purpose of changing and improving people’s lives in the Lower Shire Belt.

The programme’s community development specialist Dr. Stanley Khaila announced the new development on Friday during a consultative meeting officials from programme held in Chikwawa.

“It’s now Shire Valley Transformation Programme (SVTP). The programme intends to transform the lives of the people through farming and help farmers move from their traditional way of farming to productive farming practices that will enhance their livelihood,” Khaila said.

The 14-year Shire Valley Transformation Programme is billed as a revolutionary initiative in irrigation farming in Malawi and the whole of southern Africa region.

Among other things, the programme wants to empower smallholder farmers to go beyond subsistence farming and participate in most productive stages in the agriculture value chain through agribusiness, according to Khaila.

The World Bank is expected to bankroll the programme but its commitment through financial and technical support is yet to be formalized.

Speaking during the consultative meeting, the bank’s group executive director for Malawi Andrew Ndaamunhu Bvumbe said the country should expect positive news from the financial institution as it is highly likely that the bank will endorse the programme.

He said it is high time implementation of the long awaited programme started.

“I would like to assure the nation that when I get back to the board, the project will be approved.

We want to see lives of farmers here improving. We want to see industries coming down here, process our produce and create more job opportunities,” Bvumbe said.

On their part, Chikwawa District Commissioner, Fred Movete and Paramount Chief Lundu said they were pleased to hear that the programme is finally taking off.

Movete said the council together with other stakeholders are looking forward to the implementation of SVTP.

“As district council, we are ready to provide our support. We have set up activities to sensitize communities on land and water issues related to the programme.

“Above all, we are taking on board views of the people so that we can move forward without any challenges,” Movete said.

During his stay in Malawi, Bvumbe visited ongoing and pipeline projects that included the Shire Valley Transformation Programme.

