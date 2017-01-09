Shiraz Ferreira Tax Evasion Case Dropped

The High Court in Malawi and the tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have cleared businessman Shiraz Ferreira of S.F International on tax evasion charges.

The parties entered into negotiations after the company agreed to pay MWK200 million which has resulted in the clearance and dropping of all the alleged charges against the SF International.

This is according to a consent order withdrawing the criminal case number 424 of 2014 signed by Mbeta and Company for SF International and Felix Tambulasi for the MRA dated 31 May, 2016.

The MRA which had dragged Shiraz to court, has gone further to clear SF International tax clearance certificate (MRA/MTO-BLA/000327) for the year 2016/2017 issued on 1 July, 2016 and signed by Commissioner General of the body.

According to Tax Clearance Certificate from MRA to Mr. Ferreira seen by this reporter, it means SF International and Mr. Shiraz Ferreira has no criminal record or outstanding tax liabilities against the MRA.

“This is to certify that Shiraz Ferreira, Trading as S.F International, has been cleared on discharge of Domestic Taxes Obligations for the period between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016. This certificate is valid up to June 30, 2017,” reads the certificate in part.

MRA and ACB in a joint operation arrested Mr. Ferreira on November 21, 2014 on allegations of tax evasion.

The MRA is currently enjoying increased tax collection drive after engaging in extra gear since July, 2016 which surplus collection recorded against every monthly target.

Like this: Like Loading...